Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the appointment of Managing Directors for three key state agencies as part of efforts to strengthen governance and service delivery.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime.

The agencies affected are the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency, the Anambra State Information and Communication Technology Agency, and the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority.

According to the statement, Emeka Okonkwo has been appointed Managing Director of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency, while Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata will head the Anambra State Information and Communication Technology Agency.

Similarly, Osita Onuko was appointed Managing Director of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority.

The statement said the appointments take immediate effect, adding that the new Managing Directors are expected to bring renewed vigour and commitment to their respective agencies.

“The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the appointments of the following persons as Managing Directors of the following government agencies,” the statement read.

It added that the appointees are expected to support the administration’s drive for improved efficiency, innovation, and urban development across the state.