Bandits renew attack in Zamfara, kill 14

Suspected bandits killed 14 people in Karaye village, Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday.

In a statement, spokesman for the police in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the attack, said it was a reprisal against the community for killing of some Fulani suspected to be bandits.

He said apart from the 14 people killed 10 others sustained gunshot wounds, with many houses razed by the gangsters during the attack.

Shehu said, “On November 3, some vigilantes (Yansakai) around Bardoki village in Gummi LGA attacked and killed nine Fulani on suspicion they were bandits.

“We arrested 11 members of Yansakai who actively participated in the killing of the Fulani that led to the (latest) incident that is being investigated by the state CID (Criminal Investigation Department) in Gusau.”

He said those arrested would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

Shehu said they would deal with anyone fomenting trouble in the state.