Bandits renew attack in Zamfara, kill 14

November 19, 2019 0

Suspected bandits killed  14 people  in Karaye village, Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Sunday.

In a statement, spokesman for the police  in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the attack, said it was  a reprisal against  the community for killing of some Fulani suspected to be bandits.

He said apart from the 14 people killed 10  others    sustained gunshot  wounds, with many houses razed  by the gangsters during the attack.

Shehu  said,  “On November 3, some vigilantes (Yansakai)  around Bardoki village in Gummi LGA attacked and killed nine Fulani on   suspicion they were  bandits.

“We arrested 11 members of Yansakai who actively participated in the  killing of the Fulani that led to the  (latest)  incident that is being  investigated by the state CID (Criminal Investigation Department)  in Gusau.”

He  said those arrested would be  prosecuted to serve as a deterrent  to others.

Shehu said they would deal  with anyone  fomenting trouble  in the state.

