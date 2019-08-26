Bet9ja Ekiti Football: Organizers thank teams as league goes on break

By Akeem Busari

As the last match in the first round of the much followed Bet9ja Ekiti football league is set to be played on Tuesday 27th, August, the organizers have expressed satisfaction with the standard of matches played at the competition, as well as the exemplary conduct of the players, officials and stakeholders.

According to statistics from the 18-team competition, a total of 45 matches have so far been played and with an impressive tally of 60 goals scored.

In a statement by the Chairman of the organizing committee, Olabayo Badmos, the competition have so far lived up to the expectations of the stakeholders and the football-loving people of the state.

“Expectedly, there were few and negligible issues during some of the matches played, but we have resolutely and resourcefully taken care of the identified lapses.

” You know, this is a repackaged football league in Ekiti state and issues are expected. But we have resolved to continue to do things according to global best practices.”

“On behalf of the State FA, the organizing committee, we thank all the people who have contributed to the success of this league, so far.

“We particularly, thank His Excellency, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, for providing us an enabling environment to go this far. We also appreciate the support of the State Honorable Commissioner as well as theMinistry of Youths and Sports.

“Let me say a big thank you to all the players and officials of the participating teams, as well as the supporters of the teams,” he stated.

He went on to promise that the organizers would improve upon its efforts and ensure that the plans of the state FA to build and sustain a lasting football culture in the state, is achieved.

Ninety matches are expected to be played in the league including the final play-offs for the grand prize of N1million.

Meanwhile, the second round of matches will resume on 3rd September, 2019 across different match venues in the three senatorial districts of the state.