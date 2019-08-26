Civil Defence recruitment is free – NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned prospective applicants not to give out money to anyone with the aim of securing employment.

The Media Assistant to the Commandant-General, Ekunola Gbenga, gave the warning in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ekunola said information reaching the NSCDC indicated that some unscrupulous individuals were extorting money from unsuspecting applicants/candidates under the false impression that they can guarantee their eventual recruitment into the Service.

He reiterated that the ongoing recruitment exercise “is completely free of charge and executed in an equitable and transparent manner”.

“Therefore, no applicant is required to make any payments to any individuals or bank accounts at any time during the recruitment process.

In the statement, NSCDC asked those with vital information concerning suspected fraudsters to report to the nearest Corps station.

The Corps said it was working to apprehend the perpetrators of the illegal activities.