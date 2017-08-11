Boko Haram attacks Adamawa, sets 60 houses ablaze

Many people have been rendered homeless after Boko Haram attacked a community in Adamawa State, burning houses and carting away food items.

Thursday’s attack on Ghumbili in Madagali Local Government Area of the state was confirmed by the Chairman of the LGA, Yusuf Mohammed, and adds to an increasing list of attacks by the terrorists in recent weeks.

According to Mohammed, burnt 60 houses and made away with livestock from the community, which is near Gulak – the administrative headquarters of the LGA.

The attackers invaded the Ghumbili at about 10 pm last night, unleashing terror on members of the community and engaging in a looting spree before setting the buildings on fire.

While peace has been restored in the area, the people have been rendered homeless.

The National Emergency Management Agency’s Information Officer, North East, Mr Abdul Ibrahim, also confirmed the attack, noting that it lasted till about 3 am today.

Although many people were feared killed in the attack, the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, Haruna Furo, said only one person was killed.