Boko Haram terrorists, others moving to North-Central – Army Chief warns

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai, yesterday disclosed that Boko Haram and other terrorist threats in the country were shifting to the North-central.

He stated this at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of four Special Forces Command of the Nigerian Army Barracks at Doma in Nasarawa State.

Buratai, who spoke through Nigerian Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, however said the constantly evolving nature of threats in the country underscore the need for Special Forces with requisite skills to operate under all weather, conditions and terrains to be established if the threats are to be eliminated.

To this end, the Chief of Army Staff said: “This necessitated the establishment of 4 Special Forces Command to be domiciled in Doma but covering the entire country operationally.

“Since I assumed command as the Chief of Army Staff, I have always viewed that the Nigerian Army required force enablers and multipliers, and not just brute numbers, to effectively combat the plethora of security threats being faced by Nigeria.

“This is why I, among other actions, pushed for the establishment of Special Forces units and formations that are motivated, empowered and resourced to go where others dare not to go and do what others thought was impossible,” he explained.

He added that with the Special Forces’ commendable performance in the field and having set up a Training School for the Special Forces, it was only natural for the Nigerian Army to establish a Formation Headquarters to administer, guide and deploy Special Forces’ assets wherever the need may arise.

“Although the 4 Special Forces Command was statutorily established on March 26, 2020, the force has been functioning in different Theatres of Command in Nigeria with excellent results. Today, we are marking the beginning of its physical establishment upon this ground,” he said.

Buratai concluded by restating the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the peace and security of Nigeria.

Speaking when laying foundation of the Special Forces Command’s headquarters, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for his doggedness and resilience in fighting insurgency in the North-east, farmers/herders conflict in the North-central, kidnapping and banditry in the North-west.

He said: “As part of measures to combat crime and criminality in the state, the Nasarawa State government has signed the Kidnapping Act Prohibition Law; Community Volunteer Guard (Vigilante); Executive Order for the Implementation of the Child Right Law of Nasarawa State and Street Begging.

“All these measures are aimed at ensuring security and peaceful co-existence with the view to providing enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive.”

Sule expressed profound appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of the Special Forces Command Headquarters; Special Military Super Camps in Kanyehu and Udege-Mbeki in Toto and Nasarawa Local Government Areas of the state.