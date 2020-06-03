Bauchi Deputy Governor tests positive for coronavirus

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mr. Baba Tela, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had carried out tests on him after exhibiting noticeable symptoms of the disease.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed, Mr. Mukhtar Gidado, the deputy governor who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19, contracted the virus while discharging his duties.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the General public that His Excellency Senator Baba Tela, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, who is also the Chairman, State Task Force on COVID-19, was confirmed positive of Coronavirus.

“Consequently, His Excellency Sen. Baba Tela has gone into self-isolation in Bauchi and health professionals are properly managing his situation.

“Similarly, samples of all his primary contacts have been taken by the NCDC for test and they are advised to remain in isolation pending the outcome of their results.”