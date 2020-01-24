Borno sets up education trust fund to execute projects

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has established an Education Trust Fund (BOETF) with 13 board members.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Relations and Strategy said that Prof. Hauwa Biu had been appointed to head the board.

He said that other members include the Executive Secretary, Maina Yaumi and 11 others.

According to him, the board members will also monitor and evaluate the execution of ongoing educational projects.

He said the three senatorial districts are to be represented by Babagana Malarima, Lydia Goro and Umara Kyari for Borno Central, South and North respectively.

He said eight other members would each represent ministries of Education, Higher Education, Finance, Local Government and Emirates Affairs, Justice, Trade, Investment and Tourism the Universal Basic Education Board and the Borno State University.