BREAKING: Appeal Court reduces Dariye, Nyame jail terms

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has commuted the sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment passed on a former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, earlier this year to 10 years.

Also, the same court on Friday commuted the 14-year imprisonment imposed by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Gudu, Abuja on a former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, earlier this year, to 12 years.

But the Justice Abdul Aboki-led three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, in addition to the 12-year sentence, also imposed a fine of total sum of N525m on the convict, a fine that the lower court had omitted while dispensing the earlier sentence.