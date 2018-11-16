IDEMIA announces presence at AfricaCom 2018 in Cape Town

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has announced its presence at the AfricaCom 2018, the biggest influential tech and telecoms event on the continent, held in Cape Town, from 13 to 15 November 2018.

IDEMIA guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Telecom, Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

The digital revolution is happening right now in the telecom sector and in Africa: Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to have 535 million unique mobile subscribers by 2020 and around 270-million people in the region now access the internet through mobile devices, while the number of registered mobile money accounts has reached 280-million.

To cope with customers’ eagerness to access mobile services at any time and in any location, mobile operators have to implement a structural transformation in their customer relationships and their business processes.

Mobile Operators need to be prepared for the new challenges our industry is now facing (eSIM, 5G, regulation evolutions, etc.).

At AfricaCom 2018, IDEMIA invites you to experience its solutions to support Mobile Operators and Africa’s digital future.

A wide range of technologies and solutions will be showcased on the IDEMIA booth covering the following topics:

• Securing digital onboarding and identification (Know Your Customer solutions)

• Managing eSIM lifecycle for consumer & IoT

• Connecting, managing and monitoring devices

• Revealing our latest innovations such as FuZion

• … and much more to discover!

“I am very pleased that this new edition of AfricaCom is held under the theme The Place to shape Africa’s digital future. Supporting Mobile Operators in their digital transformation is exactly our ambition at IDEMIA. While we today need a new value proposition for a new world,

IDEMIA is proud to stand for Augmented Identity and tirelessly support citizens, clients, customers with its leading solutions, in order to provide them with more and more security and convenience in their day-to-day lives”, said Fabien Jautard, General Manager and EVP Mobile Operators BU.