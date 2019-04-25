BREAKING: Buhari travels to UK today

President Muhammadu Buhari is travelling to the United Kingdom on a private visit, the presidency said on Thursday.

The president was in Lagos State on Wednesday where he commissioned some projects executed by the state government.

A statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, disclosed that Buhari was scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for another official visit on Thursday.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019,” the statement added.

Since he assumed office in 2015, Pres. Buhari had travelled severally to London for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

On one occasion, he spent several months in London.