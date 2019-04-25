Gateman rejects house offer for community borehole

A gateman has rejected the offer of a house as parting gift from his Indian employer and instead requested for a borehole to be constructed for his community.

Musa Usman, who hails from Giljimmi, a Fulani settlement in Birniwa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, lives with his family in a thatched house.

Usman, who has served the Indian national, who is the Managing Director of Jawa International Limited, a pharmaceutical company based in Lagos, was leaving his boss after 25 years of service, to join his family in the village.

When Usman was leaving, Mr. V. Verghese, MD of Jawa International Limited, decided to build a house for him in appreciation of his diligent service while he was his gateman.

However Usman, whose community is suffering from acute water shortage, rejected the offer of a house and in its place requested for the construction of a borehole for his people.

The people in Usman’s community, who hitherto had to trek long distance to fetch drinking water, are now relieved from the anguish of not only the long trek but also of drinking unclean water.

In his response, Usman thanked Mr. Verghese for the kind gesture, saying he had no regret rejecting the house offer.