The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has extended deadline for the swapping of old naira notes till February 10, 2023.

The CBN stated this in a release on Sunday.

The apex bank said it added a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023, to allow for the collection of more old notes…”

This is according to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Details later…