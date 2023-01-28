The Elder Stateman and Monarch-in Waiting of Idatto Uzairue village, Mallam Jibril Adamu Oshonebo, yesterday, cautioned politicians to desist from heating up the polity.

The elder stateman, at his Idatto Uzairue home, expressed concern and worry over the attacks characterising election campaigns in various parts of the country.

The elder stateman advised political parties and their candidates to focus on issues regarding how they would tackle the myriad of challenges facing the country rather than utterances and actions that bordered on “de-marketing of opponents and possibly causing harm to other people”.

Mallam Oshonebo observed that the verbal attacks emanating from some candidates and their spokespersons incited their supporters to attack and harm opponents.

He however called on Nigerians to go out to cast their votes in the forthcoming general election to elect a credible and transparent leader that would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The elder statesman also showered encomiums on President Buhari for upholding the country’s unity despite her numerous challenges.

In the same vein, he saluted his “brother and friend, the former Governor of Edo State, his Excellency, Adam Oshomole for his immense efforts in making Edo State great.

He lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, for instilling discipline and respect to the Nigeria Police force as well as securing the country.

Mallam Oshonebo also wished the APC presidential flag bearer, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, success at the forthcoming poll.

Meanwhile, the monarch-in-waiting has saluted the traditional rulers and chiefs, wishing them and other Nigerians success in the forthcoming elections.

Mallam Jibril Adamu Oshonebo, who is the oldest person in Idatto Uzairue village, would have long been crowned monarch of Idatto Uzairue community, but his coronation suffered setback due to some challenges.

However, it was gathered that the former Governor Oshomole has weighed in to resolve the issues surrounding the delayed coronation.