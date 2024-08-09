The #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria Organising Committee has demanded the dismissal of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in response to the killing of protesters.

This demand was made during a candlelight symposium held in honour of the victims at the Rights House in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Friday.

The committee, based at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos, had declared three days of mourning for those killed nationwide during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

The hunger strike, which was intended to last for ten days, is now on its ninth day as of Friday.

Amnesty International has accused the Nigerian security forces of killing at least 21 protesters during a week of demonstrations against economic hardships.

At the candlelight symposium, a member of the committee and National Spokesperson of the Youth Rights Campaign, Comrade Hassan Taiwo, emphasised the urgency of sacking the IGP, stating that more than 40 people have lost their lives nationwide. “We are demanding the sacking of the Inspector General of Police,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, the CDHR candlelight procession is expected to commence in Alausa after the symposium.