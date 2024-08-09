The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has demanded a refund of N4.71tn from the Federal Government to settle outstanding debts used to import Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, into the country.

The claim was listed as “Exchange rate differential on PMS and other joint venture taxes” on petrol products imported by the company between August 2023 to June 2024.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, at the June meeting of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee. Our correspondent obtained the minutes of the meeting on Thursday.

Exchange rate differentials refer to the income accrued to banks or government agencies from the difference in value between two currencies at different times through foreign exchange’s sale and purchase prices.

For example, if you exchange one United States dollar for 0.9 euros today, and tomorrow you get $1 for 0.8 euros, the exchange rate differential is the change between these two rates.

This development also means that the government will support fuel imports by covering the difference between the projected rate and the actual expenses incurred by the NNPC for importing petroleum products into the country.

This difference in cost, which ordinarily should be reflected in the retail price of the product and borne by final consumers, contradicts the government’s claims that subsidies have been eliminated.

This revelation also comes amid challenges faced by the petroleum company to ensure the adequate supply of PMS to marketers for distribution nationwide.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister explained to the state commissioners of finance that the national oil company received presidential approval to carry out this duty using the “Weighted Average Rate” from October 2023 to March 2024.

Edun added that the company had also sought an extension of the period to cover the differential rate but was advised to write to the National Economic Council requesting approval.

The minutes read, “NNPC Limited Exchange Rate Differentials on PMS Importation and Other Joint Venture Taxes for the period August 2023 to April 2024.

“The chairman, PMSC (Post Mortem Sub-Committee) reported that NNPC Limited informed the sub-committee that it had an outstanding claim of N2,689,898,039,105.53 against the federation as a result of the use of ‘Weighted Average Rate’ as of May 2024.

“Furthermore, he disclosed that the sub-committee was able to establish that there was Presidential approval to use the ‘Weighted Average Rate’ from October 2023 to March 2024.”

It was gathered that the government through the National Economic Council had granted the NNPC permission to import fuel at an exchange rate of N650 to $1 at retail coastal pump prices from June 2023 but the devaluation of the naira surged the price to N1,200, indicating a difference of N550 as exchange difference.

On May 29, 2023, during his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu publicly declared that “subsidy is gone,” signaling the end of barriers that had been restricting the nation’s economic growth.

However, this claim has been contested by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and other authoritative figures, who argue that the government had quietly reintroduced fuel subsidies.

In June, a proposed economic stabilisation plan document stated that the government planned to spend about N5.4tn on fuel subsidies.

Also, oil marketers had stated that with a landing cost of ₦1,117 per litre for PMS, the monthly subsidy on the commodity had risen to approximately N707bn.

Commenting, the commissioner of Finance, Akwa Ibom State, Linus Nkan, queried how the N2.6tn exchange rate differentials against the federation came about, seeking further clarification.

“The Commissioner of Finance, Akwa Ibom State, referred to paragraphs 3.01 and 5.01 of the PMSC report and requested clarifications as to how the N2.6tn exchange rate differentials against the Federation came about,” the minute said.

Reacting, the General Manager, FAAC office at the NNPCL, Joshua Danjuma, confirmed that the amount claimed by the company was to cover the landing cost of PMS.

He added that cost has also significantly increased by May 2024 due to changes in the exchange rate.

He said, “Reacting to the issue of the N2.6tn claim of NNPC Ltd against the Federation, the representative of NNPC Limited confirmed that the figure had increased significantly as of May 2024 due to the change in the rate at which the company was sourcing for the Forex to pay for the landing cost of PMS.”

Confirming this, an additional document indicated that the figure increased to N4.71tn as of June 2024.

A month-by-month breakdown indicated that the debt with an outstanding balance of N1.18tn increased to N1.24tn in August 2023, N1.3tn in September 2023, and N1.51tn in October 2023. By November, these claims increased by N570bn to N2.08tn and by another N550bn to N2.63tn in December 2023.

The document further indicated that the figure increased to N3.19tn in January 2024, N3.29tn in February, N3.55tn in March, N4.02tn in April and N4.29tn in May and N4.71tn as of June 2024.

Also, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mohammed Bello, making a presentation during the meeting revealed the reason for the rate difference, saying, “Following the removal of subsidy on PMS on 29th May 2023, NNPCL made requisite pricing adjustments using an exchange rate benchmark of N650 to 1 US Dollar to arrive at retail coastal pump prices from June 2023.

“Furthermore, NNPCL sought and obtained approval of His Excellency, Mr. President, for the freezing of the Proforma Invoice Ex-coastal transfer price at N524.99 from August 2023 to March 31st 2024, using exchange rate modulation to sustain the supply of petroleum products and ensure National Energy Security.

“NNPCL equally reported that the Company had obtained another approval to extend the use of the weighted Average Rate from April to June 2024, though the Sub-Committee is yet to see the document. As of June 2024, NNPCL reported the outstanding against the Federation in respect of the exchange rate differential.

“The Sub-Committee also observed from NNPCL June 2024 report to FAAC that the weighted average exchange rate for the month was N1,200, which they said was the estimated rate as against the N650 that was sought for in the NEC extract.

“It was also observed from the analysis that the volume, price and sales value were not provided to justify the exchange rate differential recorded.

“NNPCL responded that additional information could be provided to the Sub-Committee to clarify the issues raised but based on request. The Chairman of the Commission, who chaired the meeting, agreed to write to NNPCL requesting the relevant information to resolve the issue.” – Punch.