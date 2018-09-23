BREAKING: INEC announces date for Osun guber re-run

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Thursday September 27 as the new date for a rerun of the inconclusive Osun State governorship election.

Announcing the results on Sunday afternoon, Joseph Afuwape, INEC’s Returning Officer, had said Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled254,699, while his closest challenger, Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 254,345 votes.

The re-run election will pitch Sen. Adeleke against Oyetola and will hold only in the seven polling units where results were cancelled.