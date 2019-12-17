BREAKING: No politician will use my name for 2023 mandate – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tursday said whoever wanted to contest in the 2023 general elections must work hard as he would not condone anyone using the name of his office to canvass for support.

He added thay he would not favour any politician to compromise the electoral process in 2023, vowing to give Nigerians a free, fair and credible election.

President Buhari spoke on Tuesday morning when Secretary to Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and some of his aides and assistants went to present a birthday card to him to mark his 77th birthday anniversary at the State House in Abuja.