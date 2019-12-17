Buhari approves Ahmed Kadi Amshi as Chairman, NASC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the nomination of Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi (Yobe State – North-East), as the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

The request to President Buhari to approve the appointment of Amshi and other members of the Commission was earlier made by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Members of the NASC, according to the letter read by Lawan during plenary include Babagana Modu (Borno – North East), Senator Abubakar Tutare, Taraba- North-East), Hakeem Akamo (Lagos – South West), Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo – South West), Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta – South South) and Engr. Bassey Etuk (Akwa Ibom – South South).

Others are Hon. Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara – North West), Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa – North West), Senator Julius Ucha (Ebonyi – South East), Nnamdi Anyaehie (Imo – South East), Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi – North-Central and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa – North Central).

Buhari’s letter reads in part: “Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/11/19 dated November 6, 2019 and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/11/19 dated 25th November 2019, I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission…”

It could be recalled that the NASC had been without a Chairman and National Commissioners following the expiration of the tenure of the former chairman, Alhaji Adamu Fika and other members of the Commission about two years ago.

The nominees for the positions by the leadership of the 8th National Assembly under Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki were not approved by Buhari.

According to the 1999 constitution as amended, the Senate President in consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives nominates the Chairman and members of the NASC which is then approved by the President.

In a similar vein, Buhari in a letter also requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 3(1)(d) (II) and (III) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate two (2) additional nominees, Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha, as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“The Distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent sixteen (16) nominees to be considered by the Senate, for appointment as members of NAHCON. At that time, I indicated that makes of the remaining nominees would be conveyed to the Senate, once ongoing consultations were concluded.

“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation, by the Senate of the appointments of the following two additional nominees as members of NAHCON, namely: Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam and Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha as representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”