BREAKING: Presidency announces death of Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, disclosed this Saturday morning.

Adesina, however, did not say when Kyari, who has been in the hospital for some time, died.

“Funeral arrangements to be announced soon,” he said.

Kyari had tested positive for coronavirus late March.

According to the twitter handle of the Presidency, @NGRPresident. Kyari admitted that he tested positive for coronavirus , but he had not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with the virus.

Concerning treatment, Abba Kyari said that he made his ‘own care arrangements to avoid burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures.