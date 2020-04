The Media Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja was on Friday morning engulfed by fire.

Details of the incident are sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, it’s true, there was a fire. I’m going to the office to find out what happened. I will get back to you.”

Details later.