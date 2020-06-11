BREAKING: Senate confirms Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

June 11, 2020 0

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem has been confirmed as the President of the Court of Appeal.

The President, Major Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had in a letter urged the Senate to approve the nomination of Justice Dongban-Mensem as the PCA.

She was confirmed after a report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Bamidele said no petition was received against her nomination.

“The nominee is a fit and proper person for appointment as the President of the Court of Appeal. The Committee recommends that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as Honourable President of the Court of Appeal,” he was quoted as saying on the Senate’s Twitterhandle.

Senator Ike Ekweramdu congratulated the nominee, saying women are making progress in the scheme of things.

He said, “This is because Justice Mendem is succeeding a woman who served and retired in the same capacity.”

Ekweremadu urged the new President of the Court of Appeal to join forces with others to carry out reforms in the justice system especially in election matters.

The Nigerian Senate

@NGRSenate

 · 
Replying to @NGRSenate

Senate reverts to plenary and reports progress.

The Nigerian Senate

@NGRSenate

Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem is confirmed as the Honorable President of the Court of Appeal.

6

Twitter Ads info and privacy
See The Nigerian Senate’s other Tweets

Details later…

