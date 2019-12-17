Bribery video: Court dismisses case against Ganduje

A Federal High Court, sitting in Kano, on Monday dismissed a suit filed by a Kano-based lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, asking the court to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to release the forensic report of a viral video involving Governor Umar Ganduje.

The viral video allegedly showed Ganduje receiving a bribe from an unidentified contractor.

In his ruling, Justice Egwuatu submitted that, even though the affidavit he deposed to was not countered, it is deemed admitted, as the evidence therein must be cogent and verifiable.

Furthermore, the judge averred that the provisions of Freedom of Information Act 2011, required that information requested must be a public record and in the custody of the instruction of organisation so requested from.

Justice Egwuatu, therefore, dismissed the case on the grounds that the evidence before the court did not establish that the EFCC has the record of the forensic analysis of the bribery video allegations, noting that the report ought to be given to the Kano state House of Assembly ad hoc committee, constituted to investigate the allegations.