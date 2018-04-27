Buhari assures swift end to killings nationwide

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday assured Nigerians that with the measures being put in place by his government, the “brutal and wanton killings” being witnessed in parts of the country would end soon.

He also urged people of Benue State where increasing cases of killings are being recorded daily not to play into the hands of those he described as agents of disunity.

Buhari said this in a statement made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

He said repeated acts of mass killings and destruction in parts of the country and Benue State, in particular, pointed to the evil design of enemies of peace and unity who have desperately been trying to bring the country to this sorry point.

He said cases of a brother killing brother, a neighbour killing a neighbour and a community attacking and killing members of another community were bad for the country.

The statement read, “The President strongly warns citizens against playing into the hands of the agents of disunity.

“President Buhari says those behind the Church attack that left 18 people dead, including two Priests, did not mean well for Nigeria and peaceful coexistence.

“The revenge attacks that followed in which 11 members of the Hausa communities were killed are part of the agenda of the bandits and their sponsors to turn Nigerians against one another. We must resist all temptation to fall into this laid out plan.”