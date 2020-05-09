Buhari loses nephew Mutari Dauda Daura

Death has dealt another blow to President Muhammadu Buhari as it snatched Alhaji Mutari Dauda Daura, his nephew.

The deceased was the younger brother of 81-year-old Malam Mamman Daura.

The cause of death was not stated.

And it came less than a month after Buhari lost his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

A shattered Nigerian leader sent condolences to his extended family and the Daura community on Friday.

President Buhari said: “Let me on behalf of myself and my family convey to you my deepest sympathy for the loss of Mutari Dauda.

“Death is inevitable and every soul must taste death one day.

“What we owe the dead are not tears, because our tears can’t bring them back, but what they deserve are our prayers.

” In this regard, my heart and prayers go out to all the family members and the Daura community as a whole over this irreparable loss.”

“May Allah forgive his gentle soul and reward his goods deeds with aljanna. Amin,” the President further prayed.