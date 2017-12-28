Buhari meets suspended Rep, Jibrin, at Aso Villa

A suspended member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Abdulmumin Jibrin, on Thursday met President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State who was at a time the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, refused to give details of the meeting while speaking with State House correspondents. He simply said it was a meeting between “a son and a father.”

“As you are aware, I have not seen the President for a while now. It was a meeting between a son and a father,” he said.

When asked if the purpose of the meeting was to seek Buhari’s intervention on his travails, Jibrin said, “I cannot comment in that regard. The most important is that I saw him and he was in a very high spirit. I greeted like a son and he spoke to me like a father.”

He also said he did not discuss the ongoing crisis in the Kano State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress with the President.

He again faulted his suspension, saying his constituency had been denied representation for 16 months.

He said it was normal for people who love justice to be speaking up on the issue as they are currently doing.

Jibrin said he had learnt from his travails just as it is normal to learn from any situation.

He expressed surprise that while Senator Ali Ndume that had a similar issue with him had been recalled to the Senate, the House had not found it fit to recall him.

“That is the interesting thing about the situation. The same case, similar case, identical case was dispensed with within two months but I’m is still hanging in the court system.

“But again, I know the Nigerian judiciary is just so.

“I’m pretty sure that soonest, I will be able to get judgement and my constituency will soon get back to the house.” – Punch.