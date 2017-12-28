Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State presenting copies of the state’s 2018 budget in the chambers of the State’s House of Assembly after reading his budget speech yesterday.

December 28, 2017 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo flanked by the President, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE), Summy Smart Francis (L), Vice President, AYE, Miss Ibada Ahmed (R) and AYE beneficiaries at the Networking With Giants Conference (NWG) themed: Solution To Poverty In Africa sponsored by Fidelity Bank Plc in Lagos recently.