Buhari overrules Power Minister, reverses suspension of REA boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has overruled the Minister of Power, Sale Maman’s decision to suspend the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Ogunbiyi Damilola.

Mamman had in December ordered the indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi over alleged infractions and ordered a probe of her activities as REA boss.

Her suspension by the minister came barely two months after she bagged a top United Nation’s job.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had appointed Ms. Ogunbiyi as his Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy in October 2019

Interestingly, before her suspension, Ogunbiyi had tendered her resignation letter to take up the UN offer.

According to a letter dated January 6, 2020 from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, President Buhari reversed her suspension for lack of due process and accepted her resignation.

The letter signed by the Permanent Secretary Ecological Office, Dr. Habiba Lawal, was addressed to UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed.

It read:

”Following the recent developments in the Nigerian power sector, I write to inform you that His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari has reviewed the situation and directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, managing director (Rural Electrification Agency) be reversed for lack of due process.

“I also wish to inform you that the resignation of Mrs. Damilola Ogunboyi has fallen due by 31st December, 2019 and I urge you to give her all necessary support.”