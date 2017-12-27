Buhari raises 17-man fact-finding mission for Libyan returnees

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a 17-man fact-finding mission to bring back Nigerians trapped in Libya.

The team may also open talks with Libyan authorities on how to stop the exodus of Nigerians to the Arab country.

The panel has 38 days to evacuate all Nigerians trapped in Libya.

The team, which will leave for Tripoli immediately, collaborating with the Nigerian mission in Libya.

No fewer than 5,037 Nigerians have volunteered to return to the country but the number could rise, with the presence of the committee in Libya.

About 6,091 have been brought back to Nigeria from Libya through collaboration between the National Emergency Management Agency( NEMA) and the International Organisation for Migration( IOM).

According to investigation by our correspondent, the 17-man team is headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others are Comptroller-General of Immigration Mohammed Babandede, NEMA Director- General Mustapha Maihaja, Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Diaspora Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) Director-General Julie Okah-Donli, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, some diplomats and nine members of a sub-technical team.