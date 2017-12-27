Lagos establishes six new primary schools

The Lagos State Government yesterday said it had approved the establishment of six new public primary schools under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Lagos, Dr Ganiyu Sopeyin, said the development was in line with the new government policy on education.

The schools are Community Primary School, Ibasa, Community Primary School, Ajewanwa in Ojo Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), Oladele Aåaka Primary School, Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo LGEA and Iju Ajuwon Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGEA.

The remaining are Osho Sholu Primary School, Ewu Oloye, Erunwen, Ikorodu LGEA and Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun, Ikeja LGEA.

Sopeyin said the policy was to make qualitative and quantitative education available to the teeming children population of school age in the state.

He also said the Akinwunmi Ambode administration had bridged the gap between public and private primary schools in the state.