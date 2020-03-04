Buhari swears in Yemi-Esan as new HoS

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has just sworn in Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The ceremony took place at the Executive Council Chambers of the State House about 11.07 am when the oath was also administered on the new HoS.

Yemi-Esan was first appointed in an acting capacity by the President in September 2019.

The new HoS, who was born on August 13, 1964, was appointed a Permanent Secretary in 2012 and at several times served in the ministries of information, education and petroleum resources.

She also served as the Secretary to the Committee on the Selection of Permanent Secretaries in the office of the HoS.

Her last appointment before she became Acting HoS was Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Yemi-Esan succeeds Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who’s retirement, Buhari approved last week.

The inauguration of the HoS preceded the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The meeting is being presided over by Buhari.

The Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Mr Boss Mustapha; Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), are also attending the FEC meeting.