Burna Boy, Davido, others among nominees for AFRIMA Awards

Fans of multiple-award music stars, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy and David Adeleke, otherwise called Davido, are excited ahead of the ‘6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees.’

The music stars topped the nominee list among their Nigerian contemporaries for the coveted All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Other A-list artistes nominated in the continental and regional categories are Wizkid, Tiwa savage, Simi, Kizz Daniel, Yemi Alade, Niniola and Teni.

Burna , recently nominated for the 62nd Grammy Awards, will be competing in five different categories; Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Song of the Year in Africa, Album of the Year in Africa and Best African Collaboration with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan.’

Davido on his part has six nominations which include; Song of the Year in Africa, African Fans’ Favourite, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, Best Artiste Duo or Group in African R’n’B & Soul, and Best African Collaboration for ‘Blow My Mind with Chris Brown.’

The Nigerian stars would be competing with their counterparts such as Shatta Bandle, Nasty C, Salif keita, Mzvee, Manamba Kante, Vanessa Mdee and many more from other countries.

The list comprises 26 continental award categories. The categories are made up of different genres of African music from hip-hop, jazz, R’n’B, pop and reggae, to other desired categories such as ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’, ‘Producer of the Year’ and ‘Best African Collaboration’ among others.