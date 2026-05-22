The BBC World Service has announced a landmark documentary on the Nigerian Civil War, also known as the Biafran War, featuring eye-witness accounts and previously unseen archive from the frontline.

Surviving Biafra is a 75-minute film that presents differing perspectives on the war, including both sides of the conflict, and features highly personal accounts of the time.

Award-winning Nigerian Director, Meji Alabi, interviews his grandfather – a former army Commando – and speaks with the soldiers and civilians his grandfather fought alongside and against. With most survivors from the war now in their 70s and 80s, time is running out to record their memories.

The traumatic events of the Biafran War have left a deep wound in Nigeria, and it remains a subject of continual debate and burning relevance today. With secessionist groups operating in Nigeria’s Eastern Region once again, there has never been a more important time to listen to the voices of those who witnessed the tragedy of the Civil War, and to hear their lessons from the past.

Alabi said: “Like so many Nigerians, my grandfather’s life was forever shaped by the Biafran War. With each passing year, fewer survivors remain, but the memories of what they witnessed have never left them. It is now the responsibility of younger generations to preserve these stories before they disappear forever.”

The Nigerian Civil War claimed the lives of between 600,000 and three million people who died amid allegations of war crimes and genocide, with many of its victims starving to death.

Liz Gibbons, Director, BBC Global Journalism, said: “As we approach the 60th anniversary of the start of the conflict, the BBC World Service is sharing this incredibly powerful film with our international audience. As well as hearing deeply personal perspectives, we document the events that led up to the war and its devastating impact on so many.”

Surviving Biafra is produced by the award-winning BBC Africa Eye team.

Surviving Biafra will be available on BBC iPlayer and YouTube from Monday, June 1.

The documentary will also be available in Hausa, Pidgin, Igbo, Yoruba, and French.