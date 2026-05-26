The family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has announced plans for his burial, with funeral rites scheduled to conclude on June 18, 2026.

The actor died on May 11 after battling kidney cancer.

In an obituary statement released by the family on his Instagram page on Monday, the public was urged to continue praying for the late actor, his wife and the entire family during the difficult period.

According to the funeral arrangements released by the family, a service of songs will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Center, Lekki, Lagos, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with guests expected to wear white.

The wake keep is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

The funeral service and interment will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The funeral service will be held at Mary Slessor School, while the interment will follow at the family residence located at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

According to the obituary, a reception will be held immediately after the interment at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, with attendees also expected to wear white.