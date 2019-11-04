CAF Confederation Cup: Players’ union congratulates Enyimba, Rangers on group stage qualification

By Akeem Busari

The President of National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF), Tijani Babangida, MON, has congratulated both Nigeria’s representatives on the continent, Enugu Rangers and Enyimba of Aba for making the country proud over the weekend.

“On behalf of NANPF members at home and in diaspora, I say congratulations to the players and officials of both Enugu Rangers and Enyimba of Aba for doing us proud by qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

” Let me also add that the reward for hardwork is more work. Therefore, the management of both teams must not relent in their efforts to ensure the teams go far, and possibly win the cup for the country.

“And towards achieving this task, the welfare of players and officials should be taken seriously, as well as, giving the teams adequate preparations for the onerous challenges ahead, ” the amiable union boss and former Nigeria international star player advised.

Enyimba during the weekend in far away South Africa pipped home side, TX Galaxy 2-1 to complete the double over the South Africans on a 4-1 aggregate after winning the first leg 2-0 in Aba, to qualify for the lucrative group stage of the competition.

Enugu Rangers made it a weekend of double celebrations for Nigerian football lovers, when it defeated Kara football club of Togo 1-0 in Enugu, to qualify for the group stage on 2-2 aggregate, having lost the first leg tie 1-2 in Lome, Togo.