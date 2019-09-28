CAN supports Osinbajo, dismisses N90bn fraud allegation

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday threw its weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the N90 billion allegations levelled against him by a former spokesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Timi Frank.

National President of CAN, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, and its members yesterday visited Vice President (VP) Yemi Osinbajo over the alleged N90 billion saga and also, according to Ayokunle, prayed for the VP.

It will be recalled that Frank had alleged that the Vice President collected N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) to fund the 2019 election.

Ayokunle, who spoke with reporters at the Christian Ecumenical Centre (CEC) where he held a meeting with top members of CAN, said Osinbajo is innocent of the allegation, describing it as baseless.

He told newsmen that the church and all Nigerians were proud of the VP and would continue to pray for him.

The CAN boss, who did not disclose the discussions held with Osinbajo when asked, urged Nigerians not to toy with the innocent people who are faithfully serving the nation, adding that the whole country would rise up to fight for him.

His words: “He has cleared the air that the allegation is baseless and there is no truth in it, and that some people are plotting against him and he was ready to provide himself to be cleared.

“If there is an allegation, there must be evidence, and that can never happen and will never happen. The church and the entire country will fight for him.”

On the security situation in the country, Ayokunle said: “We must stay together to fight the challenges and we must overcome.”

The FIRS, in a statement it issued recently, dismissed the allegations, saying it is baseless and mischievous.

The FIRS also threatened legal action against Timi Frank as they asked him to withdraw the allegation and apologise to the Vice President.

Asked about the Fatoyinbo and Busola Dakolo rape saga, Ayokunle said: “The matter is in court. Let us allow the court to do its job and we shall wait for the outcome.”