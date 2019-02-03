Cancer cases rise to18.1million, cause 9.6 million deaths in 2018 – Report

In an endeavour to promote awareness on leading medical conditions that affect fertility, Fakih IVF Fertility Center hosted a Cervical Cancer Awareness Talk, at the facility’s premises in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Al Ain.

Aimed to raise awareness on cervical cancer and its implications on fertility, the interactive session outlined the key drivers of cervical cancer and also discussed treatment methodologies to overcome the illness, as well as fertility issues, which emerge due to the illness.

“In today’s time, it is essential that women have access to the right information for problems pertaining to their health and fertility. The Cervical Cancer Awareness session was not only an effort to highlight key problems related to cervical cancer, but also offer an opportunity to discuss and gain insights on any pertinent problems related to physical well-being,” said Dr Katty Khalil – Specialist, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fakih IVF Fertility Center.

Spearheaded by fertility experts at Fakih IVF Fertility Center, the awareness session witnessed the presence of almost 100 staff members.

“Cervical cancer is a leading condition affecting women, particularly young women who are of child-bearing age. The standard treatment for cervical cancer involves a combination of surgery, with or without radiation, which could affect a woman’s fertility. As such, it is important that women have complete knowledge about the causes, symptoms and treatment options of this condition. Being alarmed with information not only increase the chances to overcome the problem, but also helps preserve fertility,” said Dr Tejashree Singh – Specialist, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fakih IVF Fertility Center.

It is believed that Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a proven cause of cervical cancer. It is present in mouth, anus and genital areas and nasal cavity of the body. It is a most common virus present in humans worldwide.

Of the 100 kinds of HPV virus present, 13 are cancerous.

Out of this, type 16 and 18 cause 70 percent of cancers.

It is a virus which is estimated to be present in 75 percent of the population that is in the reproductive age. While cervical cancer is the leading cancer among women, it is also the only cancer which is totally preventable if care is taken in the initial stage.

“At Fakih IVF, we understand the importance of raising awareness on medical conditions that can affect fertility. Hosting this workshop not only helps us raise awareness on the most common medical condition affecting women, but also drives us closer to our goal of reducing infertility among women,” said Dr Sajida Detho –, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fakih IVF Fertility Center.

Studies show that the number of cancer cases is growing rapidly, with 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths reported in 2018 alone.

Globally, it’s estimated that 45 million people across the world suffer from various forms of cancer.

The number of cancer cases has more than doubled since 2000.