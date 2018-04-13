Champions League draw: Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich, Liverpool tackle Roma in semis

Holder, Real Madrid have been drawn to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals again while Liverpool is to face Roma.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have conquered the continent in each of the last two seasons, and three times in four years.

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained a talismanic presence for the Blancos, with his European goal haul for 2017-18 taken to 15.

The latest of those efforts fired Real past Juventus in dramatic fashion, with a stoppage-time penalty downing the Serie A leaders following a surprise collapse by the Spanish giants on home soil.

They got over the line in the end and now have Bayern blocking their path to the final in Kiev.

Real faced the Bundesliga champions at the quarter-final stage last season, with a 4-2 extra-time victory in the second leg of a thrilling encounter at Santiago Bernabeu seeing them through. Bayern will have revenge in mind this time around, as they seek to build on the domestic dominance which has already been secured in Germany, Goal.com reports.