Christian Chukwu returns to Nigeria after medical treatment

Former Green Eagles (now Super Eagles) captain Christian Chukwu has returned to Nigeria after undergoing medical treatment for stomach upset and waist pain in London.

The treatment was sponsored by oil billionaire Femi Otedola.

Chukwu who was on a wheelchair when he was flown to London returned standing upright as shown in these pictures.

Another football legend needing help is former goalkeeper, Peter Fregene. Fregene, former Nigeria’s national team goalkeeper is wheel-chair bound after suffering long-term stroke and paralysis.

Fregene was born in Sapele and he played club football for Lagos rivals ECN and Stationery Stores during a career that spanned the 1960s, 70s and 80s. He won the Nigerian FA Cup during his time with both clubs.