The Aide-De-Camp of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has assumed office.

Yusuf assumed his new role barely four weeks before the inauguration of the president-elect.

Yusuf is not a stranger to the Aso Rock vicinity, having previously served in sensitive roles in the Presidential Villa during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The new ADC is bringing to the job his experience in intelligence and VIP protocol and protection.

The President-elect is said to have sought the permission of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to have the senior military officer work with him as he prepares to take over the mantle from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29.

According to the Curriculum Vitae of the Officer, Yusuf ran many academic and military courses to become a top military officer in the Nigerian Army.

After completing his Ordinary National Diploma in Computer Science from Offa Polytechnic in the year 2000, Yusuf enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Elect-Elect).

Between 2004 and 2005, he attended Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS), in the United Kingdom.

The RMAS is an institution where all officers in the British Army are trained to take on the responsibility of leading their soldiers.