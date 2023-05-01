United Kingdom based Nigerian businessman, Dozy Mmobuosi, has declared his intention to go ahead with the acquisition of Sheffield United, the acclaimed oldest existing English football club.

Making the declaration on his verified social media page, he said,“I wish to state categorically that I have not withdrawn my bid to acquire Sheffield United Football Club.

“Beyond the £8.85M GBP paid to United World, I will continue to work with the experts and professionals I hired to buy the club.

“Earlier today I had positive and constructive conversations with the club’s chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa and chief executive officer Stephen Bettis and I will continue to do so.

“This is my commitment to the fans of Sheffield United and I look forward to reaching a positive outcome.”