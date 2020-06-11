Coronavirus kills 17 Nigerians in single day as NCDC confirms 409 new cases

Seventeen deaths from coronavirus were reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday as the agency grapples with 409 new cases of the deadly virus.

The death toll increased from 365 to 382 overnight, while 145 patients were discharged.

The new national total of confirmed cases is now 13,873, with Lagos still carrying the biggest case burden.

Lagos recorded 210 cases, followed by the FCT Abuja with 85 cases and Delta with 22.

Edo State has 16 new cases, Nasarawa 14, Borno 14.

Kaduna, which lifted its lockdown on Tuesday recorded 14 new cases and Bauchi 10.

Here is the state-by-state breakdown:

Lagos-201

FCT- 85

Delta- 22

Edo- 16

Nasarawa- 14

Borno- 14

Kaduna- 14

Bauchi-10

Rivers-9

Enugu- 5

Kano- 5

Ogun- 4

Ondo- 4

Bayelsa- 2

Kebbi- 2

Plateau- 2

Total of:

13,873 confirmed cases

4,351 discharged

382 deaths