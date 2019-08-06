Court grants El-Zakzaky permission to travel for treatment

A Kaduna High Court on Monday granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky leave to go to India for medical treatment.

Police had early tightened security in the Kaduna metropolis ahead of the hearing of the bail application of the IMN leader and his wife, Zeenat.

Zakzaky did not attend Monday’s hearing in Kaduna because of his poor health.

The judgement followed several weeks of trials, postponements and the presentation of medical reports from at least eight doctors in Nigeria and abroad.

The prosecutors have said that they are expecting Sheikh Zakzaky to be back as soon as he finished treatment in India so that he can continue to face the charges against him.

He has been charged with unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace. They said they are studying the ruling, but they are in accord with the judge for now.

Zakzaky supporters have intensified their protests after reports emerged that the health conditions of the Muslim cleric were deteriorating.

The protests in Abuja, the Nigerian capital and other cities have resulted in the killing of many Zakzaky supporters. The ruling has now bought a sigh of relief.

Despite a high court ruling granting him release, Zakzaky and his wife have been in prison since 2015 after a deadly army crackdown in Kaduna state. Doctors say pellets in Zakzaky’s body have not been removed after four years, and have caused lead poisoning.

The Department of State Services on Monday said it has released the duo following the court order granting the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical attention.

Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, confirmed the released in brief statement in Abuja, last night.