Court rules Thursday on FG move to detain Sowore for 90 days

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday adjourned to August 8 to rule on an application by the Department of State Service (DSS) seeking an order of court to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, for 90 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.

Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 elections, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services in Lagos.

The DSS is seeking to prosecute him on charges bordering on incitement and treason.

Sowore was arrested on account of the #RevolutionNow protest which he was spearheading.

Sowore was moved to Abuja on Sunday morning and is currently being detained in the custody of the DSS.

However, the security agency on Tuesday approached the court for an order to detain Sowore beyond 48 hours provided by law.

The request was contained in an exparte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 915/19 and filed on behalf of the agency by its counsel, G. O. Abadua.

But trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, after listening to the submission of the DSS lawyer, said he needed time to watch the video clips attached to the motion.

He accordingly adjourned ruling to Thursday, August 8.