COVID-19 deaths hit 1,100 as states log 195 new cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths hit 1,100 on Monday as Enugu and Gombe lead in new recorded cases nationwide.

The nation posts 195 new cases on Monday, with Enugu, 51 cases; Gombe, 40 cases and Lagos, 39 cases making up the top three.

Plateau (23 cases), FCT (15 cases), Rivers (12 cases), Kaduna (8 cases), Ondo (3 cases), Bauchi (2 cases), Edo (1 case) and Ogun (1 case) make up the 10 States and FCT that record new cases on Monday.

With 195 infections on Monday, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stand at 57,437 while 48,674 survivors have been discharged.

According the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 480,874 tests had been carried out so far since the pandemic broke out in February.

This is a far cry from the two million tests the nation targeted when the pandemic broke out.

Right now, only 7,663 active COVID-19 cases are left for the nation to manage, as the virus continues to plunge in Nigeria.

How States stand in Monday’s infections

Enugu-51

Gombe-40

Lagos-39

Plateau-23

FCT-15

Rivers-12

Kaduna-8

Ondo-3

Bauchi-2

Edo-1

Ogun-1

57,437 confirmed

48,674 discharged

1,100 deaths. – The News.