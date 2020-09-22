Nigerian Army Colonel Bako dies in Boko Haram ambush

Colonel D.C. Bako, one of the commanders of Operation LAFIYA DOLE of the Nigerian Army in Borno State has died in an ambush staged by Boko Haram.

According to the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Ado Isa, Bako was killed on Sunday 20 September at about 10 a.m

He was killed as he led a patrol to clear Boko Haram terrorists from Sabon Gari-Wajiroko axis near Damboa.

His patrol team was trapped in an ambush set by the terrorists.

Ado Isa described Bako as a gallant and fine war hero.

Until his death Bako was the commander of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole

His death re-ignited social media calls for the removal of service chiefs, who have overstayed in office.

A security consultant and ex-armoured crewman of the Nigerian army, by the Twitter name of Mazi Okay, described Bako as an Iroko.

“Iroko has fallen, a very big blow to Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

“Col Bako until his death this morning was the greatest of all time since the beginning of the war against boko haram.

“A man who crushed and destroyed all Boko Haram cells and networks around Yobe”. – The News.