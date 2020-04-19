COVID-19: Global football will return bigger, better – Ikpea

World sports and particularly, football, is in a total lockdown. This unprecedented happenstances caused by the Coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world has equally taken its toll on all sports gladiators, stakeholders and the unrepentant fans.

The situation has thrown up several issues and potential legal implications that may disrupt world football order. However, many discerning football stakeholders and enthusiasts remain optimistic that football will come out better.

In an exclusive chat with journalists via telephone, the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, lamented the scourge ravaging the world.

He described it as unfortunate, painful and unprecedented in the annals of global football.

According to the NFSC boss, coronavirus could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the football world.

He premised his optimism on the new found love, unity and fervour for life being exhibited by the football world.

“I can tell you that world football will return bigger and better after the pandemic. Imagine players and clubs coming together to fight the pandemic financially and morally. It portends a new world for sports and other social aspects of human endeavours.

“This new world order is surely going to revolutionise the football world. Talking about racism, gender equality, huge money transfers, respect for life, and of course, reiterating the belief that nothing is greater than the gift of life,” the businessman-cum-passionate football lover, stated.