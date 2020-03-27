COVID-19: Overland Airways announces temporary closure of scheduled operations

Overland Airways will temporarily shelve its flight operations from Saturday, March 28, 2020 to Sunday, April 5, 2020, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

However, Overland Airways Cargo services and Charter services will be available during this period to support essential travel needs.

The airline will resume scheduled passenger flight services on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The airline said it regreted any inconveniences the temporary closure might cause its customers and other stakeholders.

The airline urged its customers to adhere strictly to globally recommended safety guidelines and government directives in the collective efforts to overcome the pandemic.

The statement on Friday added that the airline would provide updates through its online platforms and that further enquiries could be made through: managerriskmanagement@landover.aero