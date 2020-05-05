COVID-19: SGF, ministers, NCDC boss brief Reps

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is currently appearing before the House of Representatives in plenary to brief the parliament on the efforts by the Federal Government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing before the lawmakers are Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Coordinator, PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu; and Director-General, Nigeria Centre of Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, among others.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the invitation to the Federal team was based on a motion adopted by the House last week on the deaths in Kano State linked to coronavirus.

