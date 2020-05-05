Ex-police boss, Malikawa, dies in Kano

A former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hamza Idris Malikawa, has died in Kano State.

Malikawa’s younger brother, Rilwanu, confirmed his death on Tuesday.

He said the retired police officer died on Monday.

Riliwanu, who is also the media officer of Kano Pillars FC, said, “He was admitted to the hospital three days. He died yesterday (Monday). He is a diabetic patient.”

Mourning the deceased, Pillars tweeted, “Our thought and prayers are with the family of the Media Officer of our darling club, Rilwanu Idris Malikawa, who lost his brother, former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Hamza Idris Malikawa. He would be buried this morning in Kano. May his soul rest in peace!”

Earlier on Monday reported that an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Atiku Nagodi, also died in Kano State on Monday.

Nagodi, 54, until his death, was the Mobile Squadron Commander 9, Police Mobile Force in Kano.

Scores of elite and prominent people have lost their lives to a yet-to-be-identified disease in Kano.